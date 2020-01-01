Muguna: Skipper urges Gor Mahia to respect players by paying them

The captain states the defending champions are demeaning the players despite their output

captain Kenneth Muguna feels players at the club are not treated with the respect they deserve.

K'Ogalo are struggling to make ends meet since their sponsors Sportpesa left at the beginning of the season. The players are crying foul as the club continues to frustrate them; with the last payment, a paltry sh3000 coming two weeks ago.

Management promised the playing unit their pay before the end of last week but nothing happened, and it is the reason behind the 24-year-old's fury.

"It is high time Gor Mahia started respecting the players because we are the reason why the team exists," Muguna told Goal on Saturday.

"They keep lying to us about our payment which should not be the case. We have given our best despite the situation and we are comfortably leading the Kenyan Premier League ( ), so why is the management not treating us with the respect we deserve?

"Why always give us false promises? We are human beings and this hurts; we need better treatment. We just want our pay."

The midfielder was quoted by Nairobi News stating the club should stop treating them like animals because they have basic needs that need attention.

"[Team Manager Jolawi Obondo] I think it is high time for the office to stop playing games with us," he stated.

"We are living in people’s houses and we have families to feed. If at all you can’t be honest with players, it is better you release all of them and find the ones who can earn your respect. You guys are treating players like animals."

Goal understands many players are owed salaries stretching back to last year.