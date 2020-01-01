Muguna sets quarter-final target for Gor Mahia in Caf Champions League

The K’Ogalo skipper remains upbeat the new signings will help the team aim higher in the Caf competition this season

midfielder Kenneth Muguna has praised the team’s new signings saying they are capable of helping the side reach the quarter-finals of the Caf in this campaign.

K’Ogalo will be representing for the fourth straight season in a row having been crowned the 2019-20 champions when Football Kenya Federation (FKF) moved to end the season prematurely owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kenyan champions resumed training on Tuesday, despite the move by the government to ban contact sports until further notice.

More teams

Muguna, who joined K’Ogalo from , is confident the squad they have assembled is good enough to help them do well in the Caf competition.

“We have been training individually at home and sometimes when you have a pitch next to your home, you were allowed to go out and jog, the program was coordinated through a WhatsApp group by the coach,” Muguna told Gor Mahia TV.

“I was the one who was monitoring how the players were doing during individual training and you can see everybody took the program very seriously, so we just have to thank all the players for following the training sessions.

“It feels great to resume training and this time at least we want to go past the quarter-finals [of the Caf Champions League], like we did in 2018 [in the Confederation Cup], so the squad is ready and the new players have bonded very well and are looking sharp, ready to kick the ball again.”

The K’Ogalo captain added” “It is better to train now, we have been missing the natural grass, but I thank God we are now back in training and we hope everything will be okay.”

On whether Gor Mahia will have it easy to defend the title, Muguna explained: “It will not be easy to defend the league, we have around 17 teams in the country and they will all want to win the trophy, we won’t take any trophy lightly we will take part in all competitions and the league with the respect it deserves.

Article continues below

“With the new players, they already know the targets of the club they have joined and so far they are looking good, and their mentality is up there and so we are ready to win all our matches this season.”

After losing five key players – Joash Onyango to Simba SC of , David Mapigano to Azam FC, Dickson Ambundo to Dodoma Jiji, Omondi, and keeper Peter Odhiambo to Wazito FC – Gor Mahia have been actively involved in the current transfer window.

Some of the new signings at Gor Mahia include Andrew Malisero Numero from Malawi, Benson Omalla, midfielder Sydney Ochieng, goalkeeper Samuel Njau, and defender Wesonga from Western Stima, Cameroonian midfielder Bertrand Konfor, John Macharia, Jules Ulimwengu (Rayon Sports), and John Ochieng from Sugar.