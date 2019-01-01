Muguna reveals why Migne was right to omit him from Kenya's Afcon squad

The new K'Ogalo skipper believes this is the right time for him to shine for the country

skipper Kenneth Muguna believes former coach Sebastien Migne was right to exclude him from the African Cup of Nations-bound Harambee Stars squad.

The 23-year-old stole the show on Sunday as played in an international friendly match, scoring the equaliser in the second half.

On missing out on selection for the continental showpiece in , the soft-spoken midfielder feels he was still developing and could have not been helpful to the team.

"I do not have anything against former coach [Sebastien] Migne for not considering me for Afccon," Muguna told Goal on Tuesday.

"[The goal] is not a statement to Migne because I believe I was not ready at the time. It was just a matter of time before I get the opportunity to play for Stars, and now I have it. There is still more to come from me, I assure the fans.

"The goal I scored made me feel good, I did it for the fans and I thank them for the amazing support as well."

The 2016 Kenyan Premier League ( ) Most Valuable Player (MVP) has also distanced himself of reports of him saying he is better than some of the established players in the national team, saying it is not his objective.

"I just want us to build one strong team with or without me, it is not a matter of fighting for places in the squad but it is about where we can take this country," Muguna concluded.

The midfielder has now been directly involved in six goals for his club and country in just five matches.