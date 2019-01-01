Muguna returns to Gor Mahia as coach Polack insists he must be cleared to play

The former Western Stima player returns from exile after missing K’Ogalo’s league match against Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday

midfielder Kenneth Muguna has returned from exile after he missed the team’s Kenyan Premier League ( ) win against on Sunday.

The former player missed training last week after featuring for the national team in a friendly against Mozambique which lost 1-0.

Muguna alongside defenders Joash Onyango and Maurice Ojwang didn't show up for their training sessions forcing coach Steven Polack to demote Muguna and Onyango from the captaincy roles and handing it to Charles Momanyi and Joachim Oluoch.

However, Polack has now confirmed to Goal that Muguna reported to the team’s training camp on Tuesday though he did not train. Onyango’s whereabouts remain unknown.

“[Muguna] came to training on Tuesday but he was not involved in training,” Polack told Goal. “He has explained to me the reason why he missed last week’s training sessions and as a coach I am trying to analyse and see the best way we can solve the problem.

“For [Onyango] I have not seen him yet nor heard from him, we don’t know where he is and [we] are waiting to see when he resurfaces. But for [Ojwang], he is injured and did not train so we want to give him time to respond to treatment.”

Asked whether Muguna will be involved when they face Daring Club Motema Pembe of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the play-off of the Caf Confederation Cup, Polack responded: “I don’t reveal my starting eleven before matchday.

“[Muguna] is yet to train with us and he must train to convince me he deserves a starting role in the squad. All the players I have in camp are working very hard, training hard and I can only pick my squad a day before or during matchday.”

Article continues below

On whether he will take disciplinary action against Muguna, Polack said; “I have listened to his reasons why he never showed up in training and will discuss the same with the top management.

“I cannot make a decision on my own but will involve the management so that we know what exactly to do. I cannot say for now whether he will be punished or not.”

K’Ogalo will play the first leg at home on October 27 before they head away for the return leg after a fortnight.