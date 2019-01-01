Muguna & Onyango absence: Gor Mahia coach Polack appoints new captains

The K’Ogalo coach has moved with speed to fill the void left by the two experienced players who are yet to report to training

coach Steven Polack has moved to appoint new captains following the absence of Kenneth Muguna and Joash Onyango.

Goal exclusively reported on Saturday the two players were yet to report to Gor Mahia training, just a week after they featured for ’s Harambee Stars in an international friendly played at Kasarani Stadium.

The two players were involved as Kenya lost 1-0 to the OS Mambas with Muguna coming off in the second half while Onyango featured for the entire 90 minutes.

Polack has now confirmed to Goal he has been forced to make changes to his squad with the appointments of Joachim Oluoch and Charles Momanyi as captains of the side on a temporary basis.

“Gor Mahia are a big club and we cannot be forced to stop working because two or three players are absent,” Polack told Goal on Sunday.

“I have appointed Joachim [Oluoch] and Charles [Momanyi] to step in. They will work together and no one will be the lead captain or the assistant. They will both lead the team with the rest of the players.”

Gor Mahia will head into the match a depleted side with the latest news indicating striker Nicholas Kipkirui will also not feature after sustaining a cut on his head.

“We have Nicholas [Kipkirui] the striker, he got back to training on [Saturday] but he won’t play any part because he has some stitches on the head,” Polack told Goal.

“It is a different injury, [not the one from the Zoo match], it is a different one, he got a scar on the head which required stitches so he will not be involved.”

On a positive note, Polack confirmed the return of former winger Samuel Onyango, who has missed the last three matches after suffering a bout of malaria.

“[Samuel] is back with us, he has been training and looks sharp, he is in the squad and in contention to play a part against Sharks,” Polack continued.

Gor Mahia will be seeking to make it five wins out five if they beat Sharks in the match which will be played at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.