Muguna: Kenya, Gor Mahia midfielder set for Petro Atletico move

The midfielder had also been linked with a move to Tanzania Mainland League champions Simba SC

captain Kenneth Muguna is close to sealing a move to Girabola where he will turn out for Petro Atletico.

The midfielder has been subject to discussion in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and initially, he had been linked with a move to Mainland League champions Simba SC.

However, this might not be the case as the latest reports indicate the international is heading Central Africa.

"Talks are in an advanced stage, and it is as good as done, Muguna is going to Petro Atletico," a source close to the player told Goal on Friday.

"Both parties have reached an agreement and official communication will be made soon. Muguna is keen on playing abroad, and the Angolan side has provided him the platform to exploit his talent."

When reached for comment, club chairman Ambrose Rachier admitted there was contact but not from the abovementioned side.

"Yes, there is a team that came and inquired about the availability of Muguna some time back," the experienced administrator told Goal.

"However, we have not heard from them again, I do not know whether they are still interested or not. But once they come back and present an offer, we will be public on it.

"Maybe they have approached Muguna, but as a club, no we have not had recent inquiries regarding the player."

British coach Steven Polack claimed in an initial interview with Goal that he is not aware of whether captain Muguna has asked to leave the club or not.

"You are asking about Muguna, what about him?” Polack posed a question.

"I have not been told that the player wants to leave, I have not heard anything, I don’t think he wants to leave, he has not talked to me…and no club official has told me that [Muguna] wants to leave.

"I only heard about this several months ago and it cooled down, maybe they have again started the same rumours, anyway I don’t know anything about Muguna, we are just relaxing at home now that we cannot play football and waiting for the way forward on when football will return."

K'Ogalo will be taking part in the Caf after being declared champions for the 2019-20 campaign after the league was ended owing to the coronavirus pandemic, and will also chase the league and domestic Cup titles.

"We are talking to players, we are talking to a few players and let us see what will happen, but I am not going to give out their names because our rivals will jump for their services," Polack continued.

"We are talking to players in the Kenyan league, we are talking to a lot of Kenyan players and I will not give you the names or positions, just know we are in talks with several players and the talks are very positive for now."