Muguna: I am still adapting to Gor Mahia captaincy

The former Western Stima player reveals to Goal his desire to lead the Kenyan champions to another season full of trophies

midfielder Kenneth Muguna admits he is still adapting to his new captaincy role.

The 2016 Most Valuable Player (MVP) was named the club's skipper this season following the departure of Harun Shakava to Zambia's Nkana FC.

Since his appointment as the club's captain, Muguna has helped the team win the Kenyan Premier League ( ) Super Cup, as well as helping them advance to the final preliminary round of the Caf .

“These are big shoes to fill but so far I am doing well,” Muguna told Goal on Tuesday.

“The team has really helped me a lot. The players, the coach and the entire technical bench have been very helpful.

“We have been advising each other, and when there is a problem we look for solutions together and rectify.”

Muguna says it is not about trying to match his predecessors in terms of trophies won, but it is about the team and collective objectives set.

“It is not about me, we are doing everything together with the team. We have so far managed to win one trophy, and have set targets to meet this season,” Muguna continued.

“Definitely we want to do more as a team and win many trophies together.”

The first league assignment for Muguna as Gor Mahia skipper will be when his team plays FC at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Saturday.