Muguna: Harambee Stars players must take responsibility for Comoros defeat

The Gor Mahia captain now says the players should shoulder the blame for the away defeat adding they will fight to win their next matches

Harambee Stars midfielder Kenneth Muguna has openly claimed the players should take the blame for the 2-1 defeat suffered against Comoros in the qualifier.

The East African nation fell 2-1 to the hosts in a Group G Afcon qualifier on Sunday night with Mohamed Ben El-Fardou and Mattoir Faiz notching the goals for the hosts while Cliff Nyakeya’s effort was just a consolation.

The player, who sat on the bench as secured a 1-1 draw against the same opponent in the first meeting before he came on as a second-half substitute in the reverse fixture, has now said the players are responsible for the result and should strive to do well in the remaining two matches.

“Strength and growth come only through continuous effort and struggle,” Muguna wrote on his official social media page. “We are 100 percent responsible for the loss [as a team], we will work hard to make the country proud in the remaining two matches.”

His sentiments come after winger Ayub Timbe also said the team can hopefully make it to the 2022 Afcon finals to be staged in despite the away defeat.

“[I am still] disappointed with the results and performance,” Timbe posted on his official Facebook account.

“We fought but it was not enough. We did not take our chances but it is not over yet. We live to fight another day. Still, two games to go; everything is still possible.”

Earlier on, captain Victor Wanyama conceded Kenya's chances to Cameroon are slim after Sunday's loss.

“Kenya have a minimal chance of making it to the Afcon finals but it will be hard,” the midfielder told Goal on Monday.

“I am not saying we should relax after the Comoros loss, but to be honest, our chances of making it to Cameroon are very slim.”

The 29-year-old further stated the game was a tough one despite the players giving their all.

“We were unlucky [to lose], it did not go as planned, we lost but at times football is like that,” Wanyama continued. “It was a tough game but it is gone and now our focus is on forthcoming assignments, we have to look for a solution now.

“In football, we can win, lose, or draw; there are about one, two areas where we need to rectify. But that is not my job, it is the job of the technical bench. The players give absolutely everything.”

Kenya had picked up three consecutive 1-1 draws before the loss in Moroni while Comoros had a win and two draws.