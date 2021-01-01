Muguna: Gor Mahia ready for congested fixture list as FKF Premier League resumes

The former K’Ogalo captain explains how they have prepared to resume top-flight action against Simba wa Nairobi on Sunday

Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna has stated they are ready to kick the ball again when the Football Kenya Federation FKF Premier League returns to action on May 14.

The Kenyan champions were struggling when the league was halted on March 26 owing to a spike in numbers of coronavirus cases, but with league action returning on Friday, Muguna has said they have prepared well to battle table-toppers Tusker for the title.

“We know the resumption of the league will be tough for every team because if you look, this will be like our second-round matches, because the league took a long break since it was stopped,” Muguna told Goal on Friday.

“We all know we are yet to start the second round matches but in our mind, we are focused to win our remaining matches in the first round and we are ready to push and we know the matches will be tough and with a congested fixture list as we will play maybe twice a week.

“We know the schedule will be tight for us and every player must be fit to play, we know we will not have an easy passage, all the teams are coming for the three points, but the training we have had so far, we have every player available and I hope all of them will be fit to see through the season.”

On whether they will battle Tusker for a record fourth straight league title, Muguna said: “I know by the time we get to the end of the season; we will be in a good position to win the title.”

Gor Mahia, who will resume action with a clash against Nairobi City Stars on Sunday, were struggling before the season was halted as they had already suffered six defeats from 14 matches and were seventh on the table with 22 points.

Tusker are topping the table with 36 points from 16 matches while KCB are second with 30 points from 15 matches, and AFC Leopards are third with 29 points from 14 outings.

In the opening fixture set for Friday, Kariobangi Sharks will host visiting Kakamega Homeboyz at Utalii grounds.