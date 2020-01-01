Muguna: Gor Mahia desire chance to win league on the pitch

The K'Ogalo skipper also urged all the parties from the management to players to work together so they can perform better in continental football

captain Kenneth Muguna hopes the team will get a chance of winning the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title on the pitch next season.

The 2019/20 was annulled, owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, with K'ogalo being crowned by the Football Federation (FKF) and as a result, got a chance to play in the Caf in the 2020/21 season.

"Any player or team would love to win and be crowned on the pitch," Muguna told NTV.

"However, in this case, we had no option but to accept the outcome because of the pandemic.

"Next season, I hope we can have a chance of winning the league the right way, on the pitch."

The 24-year-old has also advised on how K'ogalo should prepare for the Caf Champions League after failing to get into the group stage on a number of occasions in the past few seasons.

"We have to prepare well because we have been in the competition more than three times and experience the same outcome," Muguna continued.

"At least now, we have experience and know what is required at that level. We must have good preparations; the players have to give their all, knowing this is a different competition and not the league.

"The management also should try and work together with the players and the technical bench."

The soft-speaking Muguna has also spoken about the character of coach Steven Polack and went on to reveal he hopes to win the KPL Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award after doing so in 2016 at .

"Polack is a good coach who loves football, and spends most of his time on the pitch," Muguna added.

"One thing about him is that he loves what is doing and demands discipline from his players.

"Winning the MVP was special, a special feeling for me and I would love to do it again. However, my main aim is to help the team perform well because I do not want to win and the team does not."

Gor Mahia lost assistant captain Joash Onyango to Mainland League champions Simba SC, and the midfielder has opined on the transfer.

"When a day comes, there is no option, it was Onyango's turn to leave because one cannot work in the same place forever. We wish him all the best," Muguna concluded.