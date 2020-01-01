Muguna: Gor Mahia captain talks importance of Kenya's win vs Zambia

The 24-year-old is also hopeful winger Cliff Nyakeya can maintain his form ahead of the Comoros tie next month

Harambee Stars midfielder Kenneth Muguna has welcomed the team's 2-1 win against Zambia on Friday.

The captain put in a starring performance and played a big role in the goals scored by the hosts.

In the first goal, the midfielder managed to find Cliff Nyakeya whose cross, intended for Masoud Juma, was turned into the net by defender Tandi Mwape with the second one coming from the FC Masr winger.

More teams

Emmanuel Chabula scored a consolation for the visitors and they felt it could have ended 2-2, but Chongo Kabaso's late effort was judged not to have crossed the line.

"It is good to win international matches since it gives confidence to the group," Muguna told Goal on Sunday.

"This is what we needed as we prepare for the Comoros doubleheader [in the qualifiers].

"Yes, it is not going to be easy against them, but we are focused and our attention has now been turned to that particular game."

The 24-year-old is also optimistic Nyakeya will maintain his form ahead of the Afcon qualifiers scheduled for November.

"[Nyakeya] was brilliant and he was determined to help the team get a positive result," Muguna stated.

"I just hope that the winger can stay in form because it will be helpful for the entire team, especially in the forthcoming assignments."

On Friday, Zambia came for the friendly seen as the stronger side having already engaged Malawi on Wednesday and picked up a 1-0 win.

Their players were also thought to be much fitter having been in action in the previous months unlike the Kenyans, who before the match, had just trained for three days.

History also tipped Chipolopolo for victory as the Harambee Stars have mostly faltered whenever they met the Cosafa member.

Article continues below

The last time the two teams met – at Nyayo Stadium five years ago – they drew 1-1 in an Afcon qualifier.

Zambia are in for more friendlies against Bafana Bafana, , and . are yet to confirm whether another encounter has been organised.

Just like Kenya, Chipolopolo are using these friendly matches to prepare for the Afcon qualifiers.

