Muguna: Gor Mahia captain suggests what Mandela will bring to Mamelodi Sundowns

The 24-year-old is confident the defender will not be under pressure to perform for his new team

Harambee Stars midfielder Kenneth Muguna believes Brian Mandela possesses characteristics that will make him a success at .

The 26-year-old was signed by Masandawana a couple of days ago on a three-year deal, with an option to extend by a further two years. The captain has explained how it feels like to play with the towering defender.

"I have played with Mandela several games and the latest one was our 2-1 win against Zambia in a friendly match staged at Nyayo Stadium on October 9," Muguna told Goal.

"He has the ability to start build-up from the back even when the team is under pressure. He can pick a pass to our team’s advantage and to be honest, not many defenders have the ability to do that."

The 24-year-old also believes the champions will enjoy a more stable backline after the arrival of the international.

"Mandela is also good at communicating; I remember him guiding me on several occasions, and on most occasions, what he says works to your advantage," Muguna added.

"You could hear him command the backline well. It is such communication and leadership that Sundowns will enjoy at the back.

"He will bring much-needed stability at the back and usually when the defence is stable, the midfield plays well and the whole team enjoys. In such a scenario, the team has higher chances of winning."

In the 2019/20 season, the Brazilians conceded 22 goals in the 30 matches they played. They had recorded 17 wins, eight draws, and five defeats, scoring 43 goals in the process.

The Tshwane-based side had the joint best defence with , who finished the season in the fourth position.

As a new player, a lot will be needed from him to convince the technical bench that he has what it takes to be considered in the team's first XI. There is, at times, the pressure to perform, and in some cases, players flop. Will it be the same case with Mandela?

"Mandela having pressure? No, not from the player of his calibre," Muguna opined.

"He understands his game and I expect him to have an immediate impact at Sundowns."