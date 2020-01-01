Muguna: Gor Mahia captain reveals his mother's influence in football career

The 2016 KPL MVP has also revealed he might not be at K'Ogalo for the 2020/21 season

captain Kenneth Muguna has revealed his mother remains the most important person in his life owing to her influence in his football career.

The midfielder is one of the best players in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) and his quality has seen him get into the national team Harambee Stars. The 24-year-old has revealed the blessings from his mother as the moment he treasures.

"Best gift was my first boot given by my mother when I was still young," Muguna told KTN.

"I treasured it because that was like her blessings for me in the game. Tears flood my eyes when I recall the moment, it has contributed to my success. I feel happy because my mother was the first one to support me in my football career."

In his debut season in the Kenyan top-tier, the soft-speaking Muguna who was just 20 at the time, walked past established players to win the Most Valuable Players (MVP) Award.

"Winning the MVP Award while at in 2016 is my most memorable moment considering it was my debut in the KPL," Muguna revealed.

"This will remain my best moment and will forever have it in my memory."

has arguably the most talented players in the region with the potential to be one of the best in the continent. However, it is not easy for players in the top-tier and Muguna has opined on the matter.

"In our league, many players are not paid for their services which is not a good thing. It contributes to a lack of taste in the league and has affected even the fans' attendance.

"Most of these players come to play without salaries while others go for several months before getting paid and our quality has gone down as a result."

The K'Ogalo skipper has also revealed his contractual situation with KPL champions, Gor Mahia.

"It is true I might be leaving the team," the Kenya midfielder answered when asked whether he will be at the club.

"But it will depend on the outcome of our negotiations. If it all goes well, I will be with the team next season, if not, I will be playing for another team."