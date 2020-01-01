Muguna: Gor Mahia captain reveals best players he played with

The K'Ogalo has revealed the best players he has played with and the reasons behind his decision

captain Kenneth Muguna believes Bernard Ondiek, Ernest Wendo and David Amimo are the best three players he has playing with.

The midfielder had a brief stint with former National Super League side Palos FC before joining and eventually K'Ogalo where he is the captain.

The 24-year-old acknowledged he has played with many good players but has gone out to explain why he has chosen the three.

"My time in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) has been awesome and I have managed to play with many good players," Muguna told Goal on Sunday.

"At Gor Mahia I have always enjoyed playing with Ondiek and Wendo while at Palos Amimo stood out.

"These are players who understand how I play, my weaknesses and strength and they make it simple for me. But as remember teamwork always win games."

The K'Ogalo skipper has also urged the fans to ensure they are safe amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

"Let us be positive during this tough period since we still need each other and the game needs us too," Muguna added.

"The most important thing is to stick to the guidelines given by the respective authorities."

Muguna's K'Ogalo are currently top of the KPL table with 54 points after 23 games played.