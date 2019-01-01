Muguna explains why Gor Mahia had slow start vs AFC Leopards

The creative midfielder revealed the players were fatigued and struggled to adjust in the first half of the Mashemeji Derby

captain Kenneth Muguna admitted fatigue played a part in their slow start against AFC last Sunday.

Second-half goals from Gnamien Yikpe, Clifton Miheso, and Lawrence Juma gave the defending champions a huge 4-1 win against their bitter rivals, who managed to get their consolation through Tresor Ndikumana.

The K'Ogalo midfielder is, however, happy with the response in the second half which ensured the team bagged maximum points.

"We have not had time to rest since our away match against DC Motema Pembe in the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs," Muguna told Goal.

"It was for that reason we started on a low note; in the entire first half we did not play, but we stepped up after the break and managed to win the game. The win is very important for us because it takes us to the top of the table and gives us confidence."

Despite his team sitting comfortably at the top of the table, the 23-year-old says it is not yet time to talk about the title because the season is still young.

"We want to win [the league], it has been our objective every season but right now it is important to play one game at a time. It is going to be tough because we have the likes of , , and fighting for the same but we are determined to give our best," Muguna concluded.

Gor Mahia have won six and lost once in the seven KPL games played to date.