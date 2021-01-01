Mudavadi: Why Kakamega Homeboyz should have beaten Bandari

The forward scored a brace in the 4-3 loss away in Mombasa

Kakamega forward Moses Mudavadi believes his team should have won the game against last weekend.

The two teams played against each other in the FKF Premier League and the Dockers managed to win the game 4-3. The coastal-based side scored through Abdallah Hassan, who scored a brace, William Wadri, and Yemi Mwana while Mudavadi scored a brace for the visitors with another goal coming from Aston Esiye.

"Personally I was at the top level and performed as expected by coach [Nicholas Muyoti]," Mudavadi told Homeboyz's online TV.

More teams

"But as a team, we did not get the result we wanted despite giving our best on the pitch. The game was good, and I felt we deserved to win considering the number of chances we created."

The winger also expressed his feelings after the Western-based side managed to get three goals at Mbaraki Stadium despite the defeat.

"As strikers, we have struggled in front of the goal in the many matches we have played," Mudavadi added.

"Like in the game [which we lost 1-0] we created many scoring opportunities but we did not take them. In the Bandari game, there was an improvement on us strikers; we played our part and I feel it is our stepping stone for us strikers to start from."

Mudavadi is also optimistic the brace he scored against the Dockers will help him perform even better in the forthcoming assignments. He has further promised the fans things will change for the better soon.

"Pressure is on me; the brace I scored [against Bandari] was my first one ever since I started playing in the top-tier and it has really motivated me. I am looking forward to the next game with confidence hoping to get another goal.

"To our fans, on behalf of the team, we are very much sorry. We know they are hurting but I promise them we will soon bounce back, things will become better.

"We will do our best and achieve the targets set."

Homeboyz have collected just five points from the seven games they have played. They have won one game, drawn two and lost four games and as a result, they are placed 14th on the log.