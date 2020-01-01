Mudavadi to take care of AFC Leopards' financial needs, Shikanda promises success

The former Ingwe patron has moved to help the club navigate monetary challenges occasioned by Covid-19

Former AFC patron Musalia Mudavadi has promised to cater for the financial needs of the club during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mudavadi, who has also cleared the land rates owed by the club for land allocated for them for purposes of building their own stadium, and promised to help the club meet their financial obligations.

“I will provide AFC Leopards financial support during this Covid-19 pandemic period for the players and management to pull through difficult times whilst awaiting the government's directives on the resumption of the football league,” Mudavadi stated on a Tweet confirming his commitment.

More teams

I will provide @AFCLeopards financial support during this COVID-19 Pandemic period for the players and management to pull through the difficult times whilst awaiting the government's directives on the resumption of the football league. pic.twitter.com/bB9XbS9Vgp — Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) June 5, 2020

AFC Leopards' chairman Dan Shikanda explained how he inherited a club with huge challenges when he was elected in June 2019.

“We inherited a club which was debt-ridden and which had not been having a clear direction of where it wanted to go. It is a club which could not even pay salaries for players and the players had never had insurance cover,” Shikanda told reporters.

“We must make sure the club comes out of age and we move it to the next and level that it is professional.”

Shikanda also said the club would be more competitive only when they own a home ground.

“It is a symbolic moment for the oldest club in the country as it embarks on a journey of having a home ground. We are grateful to Mudavadi as the journey he started when he was the patron many years ago begins afresh and officially,” the chair said concerning their efforts of building a stadium.

“Without a physical property, I do not think our club is in a position to compete but now you have sown the seeds of success and as officials of the club we promise you that we will not tire or sleep until we make this a reality.”

Former Ingwe's long-serving chairman Alfred Sambu called on Mudavadi to keep on supporting the club as he has been doing so over the years.

“I hope the ground has been set for us to come together and develop this property [stadium]. In many other African countries and the world over, football is a very exciting adventure and here we can make money out of this,” Sambu, the Webuye East Member of Parliament, told reporters.

“This kind of support will go a long way in reducing the expenses of the club. I went through tough times when I was the chairman of the club and I can tell you it was never easy at all.

“When I was the chairman, I can remember that you [Mudavadi] supported me very much and I am very happy that you have not stepped that up to now as you are still there supporting AFC Leopards.

Article continues below

“I hope you cannot tire supporting the club and I would also ask you, since you have got friends all over the places ask them to come and help develop the club.

“I also urge other notable people to come on board and support this worthy community organisation.”

AFC Leopards found themselves in financial turmoil when their sponsor, SportPesa, quit the Kenyan market last year.