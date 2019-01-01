Mudavadi to return stronger after being devastated with injury at Harambee Stars - Muyoti

The winger will miss Harambee Stars' friendly game against Cranes owing to an ankle injury sustained last week

Kakamega head coach Nicholas Muyoti believes Moses Mudavadi will be stronger despite missing a chance to turn out for on Sunday against .

The player was called up to the Harambee Stars squad by coach Francis Kimanzi to prepare for the friendly match against Cranes but pulled out due to an ankle injury. As a result, the winger will not be part of the national team for Sunday's derby and coach Muyoti hopes the player will come back stronger after recovering.

"He [Mudavadi] did not get an opportunity to play for Kenya during the Chan qualifiers, and when he gets a call up this [injury] happens," Muyoti told Goal on Sunday.

"It is a tough situation for any player, and having played for the national team I know how it feels. Mudavadi is devastated, however, I believe after healing, he will be stronger for us and for sure another call-up will come for him."

The former midfielder has also wished Stars all the best for Sunday in their game against the neighbouring country.

"Harambee [Stars] are playing at home, and the fans will be behind the team. Playing in front of the fans is extra motivation for any player to perform and I believe Kenya will take full advantage of the situation to claim a win," he concluded.

The match shall be played at Kasarani Stadium from 4 pm (EAT).