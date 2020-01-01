Mudavadi: Politician bails out 'broke' AFC Leopards with cash reward

Ingwe are in tough financial constraints which have seen players go for months without salaries

AFC players will at least get a smile on their faces after politician Musalia Mudavadi boosted them financially to the reported tune of sh200,000.

The 13-time champions have been literally on their fours financially since their sponsors SportPesa left at the beginning of the season. The players have not been paid their salaries for the last eight months and the coronavirus outbreak has not made things better.

It is for this reason the former vice president stepped up to help players get something to help them get their basic needs.

"We would like to extend our gratitude to Hon Musalia Mudavadi for your financial contribution to the club," Ingwe confirmed on their official Facebook page.

"As a club, we say thank you for your support. Thank you for standing with the club."

A senior source from the club has confirmed the reason why the actual amount has not been revealed.

"[Musalia] requested us not to reveal the amount donated, but I can assure you it cannot even pay a monthly salary of two senior players, but we are thankful.

"We hope this situation [Covid-19] will be controlled soon; but until then, we ask everyone to remain safe and follow the guidelines given."

Before the Kenyan Premier League ( ) break, Ingwe were placed sixth in the log with 40 points from 23 matches.