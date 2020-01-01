Mudau: Mamelodi Sundowns sign Black Leopards right-back and confirm Mobbie return

Masandawana released the following statement on their official website

are happy to announce the signing of Khuliso Mudau on a five-year deal. He joins the Brazilians from Black , where he has spent three seasons.

The 25-year-old played twenty-nine games in the previous season in all competitions. Mudau has more than fifty professional appearances and has turned out for JDR Stars and Magesi FC in the lower ranks.

Article continues below

Mamelodi Sundowns also sees the return of Nyiko Mobbie, who joined Masandawana in July 2019 and was sent on loan to Stellenbosch. Mobbie signed for the Brazilians from after Ea Lla Koto was relegated in the 2018/19 season.

More teams

The talented right-back played twenty-nine games for the Cape Winelands side and managed to grab himself a goal against .

Welcome to Masandawana Khuliso and happy returns to Mobbie!