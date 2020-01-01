Mucureezi: Vipers SC star proposes to girlfriend after huge win over Maroons FC

The footballer was on target as the Venoms registered a big victory against their VPL rivals to keep their position at the top

international Paul Mucureezi proposed to his long-time girlfriend Esther Swabale just minutes after leading Vipers SC to a healthy win against Maroons FC.

Allan Kayiwa, Brian Nkuubi, Milton Karisa and Mucureezi were the scorers for Vipers in a 5-0 win at St Mary's in Kitende on Wednesday where they picked up points to ensure they keep a two-point gap against close rivals KCCA FC.

The 27-year old midfielder-cum-forward joined the Venoms in the last transfer window on a three-year contract. He joined his current club from Mbarara City where his contract had ended which means he landed at Vipers as a free agent.

The former St. Mary’s Boarding Secondary School student has always been involved in the first team since arriving at the Kitende-based club.

In fact, when he was signed, he stated clearly what his ambitions were and the proposal to Swabale in front of his teammates and members of the technical bench could surely sweeten his time at the club.

“l am thrilled to be joining Vipers SC. I have enjoyed my time at Mbarara City FC enormously and l have learned a lot there,” Mucureezi told the club's website.

“But I’m looking forward to another journey now with the Venoms. I’m keen to get started and make my contribution to the team’s efforts to win trophies.”

The next league match for Vipers will be an away trip against Wakiso Giants on March 6.