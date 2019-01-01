Muchiri: Tusker FC's defeat to Gor Mahia was embarrassing

The winger is confident the Brewers will have a better season despite falling to K'Ogalo in their league opener

FC winger Boniface Muchiri believes the team will bounce back from their Kenyan Premier League ( ) defeat to two weeks ago.

The Brewers fell to the defending champions 5-2 in a match played at Moi Stadium, Kisumu with the winger scoring two goals for his team. Kenneth Muguna scored a brace for K'Ogalo with Charles Momanyi, Boniface Omondi and Nicholas Kipkirui scoring a goal each.

The former Sugar forward is confident the Brewers will register a positive outcome in their next league assignment.

"The 5-2 defeat to Gor Mahia was not what we had anticipated, the defeat was an embarrassing one for us," Muchiri told Goal on Thursday.

"We have no alternative but to bounce back as soon as possible and start winning. Our next league game is a must-win for us because we have an objective to realize by the end of the season."

The 23-year old believes he can do better for the Robert Matano-led team this season.

"I want to continue performing well and it calls for consistency to achieve the target. Last season I scored 12 goals for the team but my target this time around is higher, it is a challenge which will make me an even better player," Muchiri concluded.

Tusker will host 2008 champions in their next league assignment on Saturday.