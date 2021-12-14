'Muchiri's exit from Tusker has really hurt me so much' - Matano

Tusker head coach Robert Matano has conceded it hurt him to see his best player Boniface Muchiri play his last game for the club.

The Harambee Star has been part of the Brewers since 2017, but he has agreed to join Ulinzi Stars. On Sunday, he played the entire game as the Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions were held to a goalless draw by Sofapaka at Ruaraka Grounds.

The tactician has admitted it was not an easy situation for him owing to the quality of the 25-year-old and his impact on the team.

'It is beyond my control'

"It was emotional for me because he has been one of my best players since I came here so for him leaving it has really hurt me so much, but [the teammates] have to accept as well, they own it and go with it," Matano told GOAL.

"There is nothing I can do, it is beyond my control. But I wish him the best; he has been a very disciplined player and committed, someone who has the heart to do something. Before making that decision, he took his time and thought wisely, life is changing and some decisions have to be made.

"I say congratulations but I will still remember him as my best player."

What did Muchiri say?

The winger has lauded Matano for the impact he had on his career, at the same time thanking the teammates and the management at large for the time they have worked together.

"When I joined the team five years ago, coach Matano talked to me and told me to listen to what he says, work hard and I would perform well. I think his advice is what has brought me here and I want to thank him for everything he has done to me," Muchiri told the club's website.

"He really demands a lot from his players and he has pushed me a lot and that is what has changed my life in and out of football. I want to say thank you to him

"I want to thank everyone in the team, from the management for the five years I have been here. To my teammates and the technical bench, I also want to say thanks for the cooperation we have had and everything we have achieved. I also want to thank the fans for always supporting me in my good days and bad days and pushing me to be where I am."

Article continues below

After a mandatory six-month military training, the winger will be free to turn out for Ulinzi.