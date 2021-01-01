Muchiri: Only way for Tusker to reduce pressure at the top of FKF is to win matches

The Kenya international insists they have worked on ways to handle the pressure of staying at the top by winning matches

Tusker forward Boniface Muchiri has conceded they will have pressure as long as they stay on top of the FKF Premier League table.

The Brewers are currently leading the 18-team table with a margin of three points and as they prepare to face Wazito FC on Friday, the Harambee Stars player has stated the pressure that comes with being on top will make the team better, and not have a negative effect, but they will have to win their matches to pull away.

“In the last game, it was unfortunate we didn’t get the results we wanted. We had hoped to stretch the gap between us and the other teams but all in all, we are thankful for the point,” Muchiri told the club’s official website.

“We have sat down as a team and talked about what we need to do. We have prepared ourselves well because we have to do more against Wazito.

“Pressure is always there as long as you are leading the table. But, it will make us work extra hard because we know the only way to reduce that pressure is to win and increase the gap between us and the other teams.

“We have trained well this week and we are motivated. We believe we are in good shape to get maximum points. We had stayed out for a long time and the fitness is slowly kicking in. I believe we will be an improved team against Wazito.”

His statement comes just a day after defender Rodgers Aloro claimed they have a strong mentality to deal with the pressure that comes with being league leaders.

“Of course, it brings a bit of pressure on the team but I believe we have a strong mentality as a team, we have been on top of the table for a while and we know how to handle the pressure as players and also the coaches,” Aloro said.

Article continues below

On the draw against KCB, Aloro said: “We didn’t take the draw so well because we needed to win. But all in all, we are thankful for the point because at least it took us somewhere. We can pick up from the draw and look to ensure we do better in the next match.

“We are highly motivated for that game and we have the belief because we won in the first leg. We believe we can do it again. We believe in ourselves and we should step up because we are Tusker Football Club and we are a big team.”

Going forward, FKF Premier League clubs are expected to deal with congested fixtures especially after a 58-day break occasioned by the Covid-19 restrictions.