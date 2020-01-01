Muchiri: Namanda and Marita will make me even better for Tusker FC

The 23-year-old states he will have to improve his game to be considered in the first-team

FC winger Boniface Muchiri insists Luke Namanda and Brian Marita presence is healthy for the 11-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

The Brewers have been doing well in the attacking department scoring a total of 41 goals with wingers playing a vital role. The 23-year-old missed several crucial matches for the club after leaving for the United States for trials with Reno 1868.

"In every team, competition is vital since it contributes to the growth and development of the team," Muchiri told Goal on Sunday.

"I do not treat Namanda and Marita as rivals or enemies, I count them as my worthy competitors who will make me develop further. For me to get into the first 11, I have to work harder and prove that I deserve the chance. Their presence will make me work harder."

The international is keen on working even harder to realize his dream of playing abroad.

"My hope of playing abroad is not dead, I want to continue working even harder to achieve it," he added.

"Failure to sign for Reno is a motivation for me; yes I got injured but it might be a blessing in disguise. The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) break is a blessing in disguise to me since I will have a chance to heal naturally."

Muchiri was signed by Tusker three seasons ago from Sugar who are currently fighting relegation.