Muchiri: Harambee Stars midfielder blames agent for ordeal at Reno 1868

The player reveals how he faced numerous challenges while on trial but the agent has defended himself from the claims labelled against him

international Boniface Muchiri has revealed some of the challenges he faced during his trial with Reno 1868 in the United States.

Muchiri had to return after his time in the US became difficult, especially since he claims he did not receive any assistance from his agent Victor Osanya, who had promised support during the trial.

“While in the US, I fully depended on the host club who only provided food and accommodation,” Muchiri told The Star.

“I had to remain behind in the building as my teammates went out to shop because I was totally broke, having travelled without a single coin.”

Muchiri said matters became tougher after he sustained a groin injury and had to look for ways to alleviate pain before he returned to in March.

“I was forced to apply ice cubes to the injury in an attempt to contain the pain after efforts to reach Osanya proved futile,” added the player.

The attacking midfielder also alleged Osanya, who owns Ascension Agencies, did not extend any help to his family as he had pledged.

“What annoys me most is that even after Osanya promised to assist my mother in my absence, he never offered her any help,” the Harambee Star narrated.

“I called my mother to ascertain if she had received any money from Osanya only to find out he had not sent even a single penny despite initially having convinced me he had done so when we talked over the phone.”

The agent, however, claims he helped Muchiri especially in arranging his travel to the US for the unsuccessful trial.

“Muchiri is not telling the truth. I remember very well giving him US$200 at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport before he boarded the plane to the US,” Osanya said as per the same publication.

“Ask Muchiri if I never purchased roofing material for his mother. Let him tell us if I didn’t chip in when he lost his six-week-old daughter. I’m surprised he is not appreciating all that.

“I actually spent close to KSh500,000 to facilitate his journey to the US. I facilitated everything including his passport and visa. I went ahead and housed him in an apartment I had rented for players in my agency.

“Is there any agent who does all that here in Kenya?”

Muchiri earned a national team call-up ahead of the Comoros African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers by the new Harambee Stars head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee despite being away from the pitch for almost a year.