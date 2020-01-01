Muchesia: AFC Leopards loan out young keeper to Zoo FC

Ingwe have revealed a loan move for their young custodian who will play for the Kericho-based club in the top-flight

AFC have confirmed their young keeper Maxwel Mulili Muchesia will play for Zoo FC in the 2020-21 campaign.

Muchesia becomes the second player to be loaned out by the club after midfielder Dan Musamali moved to on a season-long loan deal.

The youngster, who signed for Ingwe in 2019 from St. Anthony in Kitale, will have an option of playing against his parent club during that loan period.

“Our young goalkeeper Maxwel Mulili Muchesia has joined FC on a season-long loan,” the club confirmed on their social media pages. “The U20 youngster joined us in January 2019.

“Everyone at AFC Leopards wishes Junior well for the season.”

Muchesia has expressed his delight at getting a move where he can secure play-time and build his career.

“It is an opportunity for me to get more playing time as well as improve myself. The team currently is full of experience for the season and my desire is to come back and earn myself a place once again," he said.

The exit of the keeper comes just a few hours after the club confirmed Tomas Trucha as their new head coach ahead of the new season.

“The 47-year-old national, who is a Uefa PRO licensed coach, was unveiled on Monday and will be assisted by Anthony Kimani," the club announced.

The former Orapa United and Township Rollers tactician will take charge of the team following the exit of Rwandese coach Casa Mbungo, who left when the financial problems became unbearable at the Den forcing the Kenyan Premier League ( ) heavyweights to appoint Kimani in an acting capacity.

Trucha, 49, is a Czech Republic citizen and his immediate target will be to guide them to success, especially in the league, where they have not been successful since 1998.

AFC Leopards’ Mashemeji rivals have dominated the league scene, where they have won the last four titles.

Apart from winning the title, AFC Leopards would also want to get a Mashemeji Derby win as they are without one since 2016.