Mubiru reveals how Gor Mahia forward Okello can hurt Uganda in Afcon qualifiers

The Cranes will host the Bright Stars on November 12 before the second qualifier on November 16 in Nairobi

assistant head coach Abdalla Mubiru has revealed how and South Sudan’s striker Tito Okello can hurt them during the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Uganda will host South Sudan on November 12 for the third Afcon qualifier and Mubiru has singled out how the former Vipers SC forward can be a great danger during the encounter at St Mary’s Kitende.

“We can’t underrate our opponents because they have good players as well for example [Tito] Okello,” Mubiru said as per Kawowo Sports.

“He is talented and if we allow him space, he can create the moments and hurt us because he carries that threat.”

Okello decided to turn up for the Bright Stars despite being eligible to play for the Cranes.

The Police head coach further explained that the Cranes are not under any particular pressure as they prepare to face their bottom-placed Group B rivals.

“We are not a group that works under pressure,” the tactician added. “There is no pressure but of course, there is urgency because we want to win, therefore we shouldn’t allow complacency to creep in anyway.

“Eventually, it will go down to what we do as a team. We should be able to execute our plan very well; how we attack, how we react if we don’t have the ball and how we defend will be important for us.”

Uganda are leading the group with four points that came from a draw against Burkina Faso and a win against Malawi.

Should the Cecafa champions pick up six points from the Bright Stars, it would enough for them to earn a place in the next Afcon edition to be held in in 2021.

Johnathan McKinstry would have then achieved one of the targets placed on his shoulders - to lead Uganda to a third straight continental competition.

Uganda’s local players in training:

Goalkeepers: Alionzi Nafian (URA FC), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume FC)

Defenders: Derrick Ndahiro (SC Villa), Disan Galiwango (Vipers SC), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Ashraf Mandela (URA), Denis Iguma (KCCA FC), Samuel Kato (KCCA FC), Murushid Juuko (Express FC), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Patrick Mbowa (URA FC)

Midfielders: Tony Mawejje (Police FC), Saidi Kyeyune (URA FC), Shafiq Kagimu (URA FC), Karim Watambala (Vipers SC), David Owori (SC Villa), Bright Anukani (KCCA FC)

Forwards: Ibrahim Oriti (Vipers Sc), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Steven Mukwala (URA FC), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA FC).