MSL Week 1 Round-up: Nwakaeme picks up where he left off, Selangor underwhelm

This year's campaign of Malaysia's top tier kicked off over the previous weekend.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

On Friday, Pahang striker Dickson Nwakaeme scored a brace in his first match back with the Elephants, to help them record a 3-1 away win over Kuala Lumpur (KL). Saddil Ramdani opened the scoring in the 24 minute for the visitors, before Afiq Razali equalised four minutes into the second half. But just four minutes later, Pahang went in front again thanks to Nwakaeme's goal following a mistake by goalkeeper Sharbinee Allawee, who otherwise has had a great game by denying numerous Pahang chances. The striker gets his second in injury time, rounding the custodian before scoring to make it a 3-1 win.

KL vs Pahang match highlights

Terengganu FC meanwhile were held to a 1-1 draw at home by PKNS FC, in a match that saw each side fielding a Cambodia international; Thierry Chantha Bin for the hosts and Chan Vathanaka for the visitors. The visitors opened the scoring through a header by new signing Nicholas Swirad in the 65th minute, but couldn't stop Malik Mat Arif from scoring the equaliser two minutes from time.

Terengganu vs PKNS match highlights

On Saturday, defending league champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) picked up their first three points of the season, as well as their first trophy, with a 1-0 win over 2018 Malaysia Cup winners Perak at home, in a match that also doubled up as the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Cup. Gonzalo Cabrera's 41st minute chip was all that separated both sides in the encounter.

JDT vs Perak match highlights

Kedah were made to work hard before defeating plucky minnows PKNP FC 2-0 on the road. Shakir Hamzah's 66th minute volleyed goal forced the hosts to press forward for the equaliser, but their wastefulness was punished by Jonathan Bauman's goal four minutes from time.

PKNP vs Kedah match highlights

Melaka United meanwhile edged newcomers Petaling Jaya City 2-1 at home thanks to two late first half goals; a wonderful bicycle kick by Liridon Krasniqi (36') and a header by fellow new signing Casagrande eight minutes later. R. Barathkumar pulled one back for the visitors in the 58th minute, but they could not find the equaliser.

Melaka vs Petaling Jaya match highlights

In the only match on Sunday, Felda United surprised their former boss B. Satiananthan and his lacklustre new charges Selangor, with a 1-1 draw at the Shah Alam Stadium. Antonio German opened the scoring for the hosts in the 41st minute, but skipper Hadin Azman netted the equaliser in the 69th minute, a wonderful try from a tight angle. The hosts tried finding the lead again, but were denied multiple times by their former goalkeeper Norazlan Razali.

Selangor vs Felda match highlights

