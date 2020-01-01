Msakni penalty takes Tunisia past Tanzania

The Taifa Stars remain at the foot of Group J after they were defeated 1-0 away in North Africa

remain at the foot of qualifying Group J after Youssef Msakni’s penalty carried to a narrow 1-0 victory in Rades on Friday.

Captain Msakni converted from the spot in the 18th minute after he was fouled in the box.

The victory extends Tunisia’s 100-percent record in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, and they could secure their place in for the 2022 tournament if they defeat the Taifa Stars in East Africa on Monday.

Second-place in the group, Equatorial Guinea came from behind to defeat Libya 3-2 on Wednesday, scoring twice in second-half stoppage time to pick up their first points of the campaign.

After starting the qualifying campaign strongly back in November—with a 2-1 victory over Equatorial Guinea—Tanzania have failed to take any points in their subsequent two matches.

The Taifa Stars were hit by an injury to star striker Mbwana Samatta before the fixture after he picked up a problem while in action for club side in the Turkish top flight.

He will also be absent for the return fixture between the two sides, with John Bocco and Simon Msvua instead charged with providing the goal threat for the visitors.

Without him, Tanzania nonetheless put up a resolute and disciplined showing, albeit conservative, with goalkeeper Aishi Manula called upon on several occasions to prevent the hosts from adding to their tally.

Tunisia were also without Nassim Hnid, who missed the match after testing positive for coronavirus ahead of the double-header.