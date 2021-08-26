Mozizi: Gor Mahia close to signing DR Congo and ex-Azam FC striker

K'Ogalo are expected to bring onboard new players especially a centre-forward after the exit of Ulimwengu and Okello

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Gor Mahia are closing in on former Azam FC striker Mpiana Mozizi.

Mozizi is a free agent after his contract with the Tanzania Mainland Premier League outfit ended and is now being considered for a move to Gor Mahia.

K'Ogalo are set to experience a massive walkout in the ongoing transfer window and their striking department will be largely affected. Already, Jules Ulimwengu and Tito Okello have left, leaving them with only Benson Omalla as the only recognised striker after Wilson Silva and Nichols Kipkirui left even before the season ended.

What has been said

"Mozizi is our target and we believe everything in terms of talks is close to conclusion," a source close to the development at the club told Goal. "We need to rebuild our team, especially at the front, where we are short of stars, and Mozizi is the kind of player we hope to have onboard.



"We recognize the short time we have in the transfer window considering what we must do, but we will do our best to get the right or even better players to replace those who are going to leave eventually."



The club's secretary-general, Sam Ochola, said they are going to recruit super strikers, especially with the departure of Okello and Ulimwengu.



"All foreign strikers, including Ulimwengu and Tito, have exited," the official noted in an interview.



"We are signing three super strikers who will help us reclaim the league title. Our focus is on the continental matches and we are in the process of signing three lethal strikers."





On his part, head coach Mark Harrison revealed he already has a list of his preferred strikers and would like Gor Mahia to complete their signings.



"I have identified three strikers from Nigeria, Malawi, and the DRC. Even before our last match against Nzoia Sugar, I didn’t know the whereabouts of Tito and Jules. The team will have new foreign strikers as I look to rebuild the squad and challenge for the league title," the coach said.



Dennis Ng'ang'a, Rooney Onyango, Boniface Omondi, Bernard Ochieng of Wazito FC and Rodgers Ouma of Western Stima, Malian star Emmanuel Sanogo, and Francis Kahata are the other players being linked with the 19-time Premier League winners.