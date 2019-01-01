Mozambique loss should not overshadow Harambee Stars development - Kimanzi

The coach says the team is on an upward trajectory and their stumble against the Os Mambas does not reflect the real job on the ground

Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi has said he is happy about the building process at the team.

Kimanzi believes the 1-0 to Mozambique on Sunday should not overshadow the process of development which he is overseeing at the national team since his appointment.

Canhembe Amancio took advantage of a mistake by Joseph Okumu to hand the Os Mambas the lead in the 71st minute.

“The only part we got it wrong is when a young player makes a mistake and at this level when you make such a mistake for sure you will be punished,” Kimanzi told reporters at Kasarani.

“But when I look at the game, I am very satisfied because the process of building something sometimes you stumble but that does not mean you fall down altogether.

“We are happy about the development of the process so far but you can also look at the reflection of the results because we know an international team needs good results.”

The former head coach added how the Harambee Stars should, however, have won the match given their dominance in the early stages.

“We had opportunities and we could have won this game in the first half easily. We have to work on the finishing part of our game,” he concluded.

The friendly match was the second for Kimanzi since his appointment after a 1-1 draw against on September 8.

The Harambee Stars will now shift their focus to the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against on November 11 in Cairo.

They will then face Togo eight days later in Nairobi.