Mozambique chose to play Harambee Stars because of their strength - Goncalves

The tactician admits they wanted a strong friendly opponent before embarking on their Afcon 2021 qualification matches

Mozambique chose to play during the current international break because they are a strong opponent, coach Luis Filipe Goncalves has revealed.

The South African nation are in Group F of 2021 the African Cup of Nations Cup qualifying alongside Rwanda, and Cape Verde.

They will first play the Amavubi in November.

“This friendly match is very important because Kenya have a good team and we considered their strength before picking them as suitable opponents,” Goncalves told Goal during an open media session at Kasarani.

The tactician singled out the Harambee Stars' Afcon 2019 participation as a metric to measure their strength even though Kenyans failed to advance past the group stage.

“Kenya were in Afcon and it will be very important to face them before playing Rwanda in November and this game gives me time to consolidate our game model and to see how the young players we called up can perform," he added.

The Os Mambas' captain Gaspar Pelembe, meanwhile, revealed what their expectations from the encounter in Nairobi are.

“We are going to face a strong team which is playing at home but we are coming to compete. We know Kenya has a new coach and they will fight for a win too as they enjoy the home advantage too" Pelembe said.

“We will wait and see what is going to happen thereafter because this is football.”

This is the second friendly match for Kenya in less than two months at Kasarani Stadium after drawing 1-1 on September 8.