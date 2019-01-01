Mozambican referee Armindo Alvacao to officiate Gor Mahia v Zamalek contest

K’Ogalo will be seeking to better their performance in the Caf competition when they face the Egyptian side in the opener

Mozambican Celso Armindo Alvacao will be in charge when Gor Mahia takes on Zamalek of Egypt on Sunday.

Alvacao will be assisted by compatriots Arsenio Chadreque and Zacarias Horacio Baloi as the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Zefanias Chijamela, also from Mozambique will be the fourth official with Sudanese Mamoun Bushara Nasir coming in as the Match Commissioner.

The Egyptian side is expected to touch down in Nairobi’s JKIA on Friday at 3.30 am and then jet out two days later, after Sunday’s game set to be staged at the Kasarani Stadium.

The team will have another training session on Monday at the Utalii Grounds before flying out the following day. The visitors will have a feel of the match venue on Saturday from 4 pm.