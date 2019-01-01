Transfers
CAF Confederation Cup

Mozambican referee Armindo Alvacao to officiate Gor Mahia v Zamalek contest

Last updated
Comments()
Matthew Lewis
K’Ogalo will be seeking to better their performance in the Caf competition when they face the Egyptian side in the opener

Mozambican Celso Armindo Alvacao will be in charge when Gor Mahia takes on Zamalek of Egypt on Sunday.

Alvacao will be assisted by compatriots Arsenio Chadreque and Zacarias Horacio Baloi as the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Article continues below

Zefanias Chijamela, also from Mozambique will be the fourth official with Sudanese Mamoun Bushara Nasir coming in as the Match Commissioner.

Editors' Picks

The Egyptian side is expected to touch down in Nairobi’s JKIA on Friday at 3.30 am and then jet out two days later, after Sunday’s game set to be staged at the Kasarani Stadium.

The team will have another training session on Monday at the Utalii Grounds before flying out the following day. The visitors will have a feel of the match venue on Saturday from 4 pm.

Next article:
Van Dijk: Liverpool were unlucky but fans' nerves are 'unnecessary' at this stage
Next article:
Suarez bids Barcelona farewell as he prepares for Emery reunion at Arsenal
Next article:
Juventus told former Porto & Rangers defender Alves is going nowhere
Next article:
Ushuru and Wazito pick wins as Shabana fall at home to Coast Stima
Next article:
'Liverpool can handle title pressure' - Barnes says 'Klopp factor' will be key
Close