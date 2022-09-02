Move over Mourinho! Martinelli is the new 'Special One' according to Arsenal team-mate Zinchenko

Oleksandr Zinchenko has honoured Gabriel Martinelli with the 'Special One' moniker usually associated with ex-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

Martinelli in superb form for Arsenal

Zinchenko calls him an 'unbelievable' talent

Manchester United next up for Gunners

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinelli has continued his rich vein of form in this season after finishing last term with four goal involvements in his final five appearances. He sunk Aston Villa in the Gunners' last match with a late winner to help Mikel Arteta's side maintain their perfect league start to the 2022-23 season - which has prompted Zinchenko to lavish praise on his team-mate.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Honestly I wasn’t surprised much because I knew the quality of the players here but obviously if you want me to choose one, because obviously I know Gabriel Jesus for a while and we don’t count him, I think Gabriel Martinelli," the Ukrainian told a live feed from Fabrizio Romano on transfer deadline day.

"He is the special one. From the first days when I’ve seen his footwork and his attitude and the way he works. Honestly, this guy, if he is going to keep going, remember his name. He’s unbelievable," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinelli has established himself as an instrumental figure in the Arsenal dressing room with his recent performances. After scoring against Crystal Palace and Leicester City in the first two matchdays, he once again rose to the occasion against Villa to ensure three points for his side that keep Arsenal on top of the Premier League table.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINELLI? The Brazilian will be looking to be on target at Old Trafford when in-form Arsenal take in a trip to Manchester United on Sunday.