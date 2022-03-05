Sami Khedira has given an insight into the man-management techniques of Jose Mourinho, who he played under at Real Madrid.

Mourinho signed Khedira from Stuttgart after the 2010 World Cup, and made the German midfielder a key part of his plans during his time at Santiago Bernabeu.

Khedira has revealed how his confidence was boosted by Mourinho, allowing him to play some of the best football of his career, and a special text message made a particularly big impression.

What has been said?

The German revealed how, on one occasion on the team bus after a session at a training camp, Mourinho announced he would be in the starting XI with a text message and a wink.

"He texted me, even though he was only two rows in front of me: 'You're a fantastic player, look at my starting eleven for that first game.' I was in the eleven," Khedira told ESPN.

"I looked at Mourinho and he just turned around and winked. He gave me so much confidence because I was new to the team, didn't have any friends and could hardly speak English and Spanish."

Khedira at Madrid

Khedira played under Mourinho at Madrid for three years before the Portuguese boss left for Chelsea in 2013.

The 2014 World Cup winner stayed for two more years, winning seven trophies with the Spanish giants, including La Liga and the Champions League, before then making the move to Juventus.

The former Germany international would end his playing career in 2021 after spending half a year at Hertha BSC.

