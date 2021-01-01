'Mourinho should just retire' - Fans react to Tottenham sacking former Chelsea manager

The former Chelsea and Manchester United coach was relieved of his duties in the North London club on Monday

Following the sacking of Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur, football fans on social media have advised the Portuguese tactician to retire from coaching and management.

Tottenham are seventh in the Premier League table they are winless in their last three league outings and they were knocked out of the Uefa Europa league a month ago after a second leg comeback win by Dinamo Zagreb.

But sources close to the club told Goal the decision to relieve the 58-year-old of his duties was not related to his objection to the European Super League.

Recall that on Sunday night, six Premier League clubs including Spurs alongside three La Liga sides and three Serie A clubs launched a breakaway league.

Mourinho’s exit has been a talking point on social media, with football enthusiasts thinking it will benefit the former Inter Milan coach with a severance package ready for him, some suggested he is losing his touch in management while others blamed Spurs because of the newly-formed Super League.

Mourinho sacked again 🙆‍♂️ — Olabode (@BodeWarlord) April 19, 2021

Mourinho should just go and coach national team or go Chinese league. — Oluwatosin Adenuga (@tosinadenugaa) April 19, 2021

Everyone: Mourinho the sacked one



Mourinho: 💲💰🤑🤑🤑💸💸💵💶💶💷 pic.twitter.com/CNQ3IDhxZI — Joan Igbava (@JoanIgbava) April 19, 2021

It's a solemn day for Admirers of "the man the legend" King Jose Mourinho has been sacked 😞 — Ewoma Vese (@womiv) April 19, 2021

Jose Mourinho sacked by Tottenham😂😂😂



What a funny start to the new week — TheCitizen (@MaziAlly) April 19, 2021

Mourinho is gone! This is just sad — Al_digator (@mr_guobadia) April 19, 2021

Jose Mourinho sacked by Tottenham Hotspur because he supposedly stood up for Culture and the Beautiful Game.



Daniel Levy does not have patience.



Farewell man, we know your value - take out time to sharpen the saw and bounce... pic.twitter.com/sZQ8wL1ylJ — Dimobika Chiduluo 평화 (@dimobika) April 19, 2021

Mourinho don recieve pay check again... Smart guy is smiling to the bank again, he didn't even wait for his proverbial 3rd season this time around.#Mourinho — Busayour (@Busayo_Juyigbe) April 19, 2021

When Mourinho was at United, I never supported him even for a second. Football has grown pass him and he has refused to adjust. He still thinks he is the best #Mourinho — Diddy (@AmDiddy) April 19, 2021

Finding it hard to believe that Tottenham would sack Mourinho solely cause of Super League — Dr. Raji (@Faaji_Alhaji) April 19, 2021

Jose Mourinho should just retire. — 💙 #YourJumiaPlug 🔌 (@sysrqgit) April 19, 2021

Mourinho steady getting paid... Lol.

Honestly doubt big clubs will be willing to go near that man. Heck, I wouldn’t want my club to touch him, not even with a stick. — Elyon (@fega_rk) April 19, 2021

Mourinho would quickly get another job....

Juventus potentially...🤔 — Isikhuemen Shedrack (@IsikhuemenS) April 19, 2021

My Love for José Mourinho sha ❤️ — Femi Babafemi (@bafem_) April 19, 2021

Mourinho sha...

Roman started the novel, Danny wrote the last chapter 😅 — Esama of UGHELLI👑 (@therealEsama) April 19, 2021

LMAOOOO Mourinho collect sacking.



FOOTBALL HERITAGE. — Rash The Greatest. (@IamRashman) April 19, 2021

José Mourinho was sacked today because he stood up against the European Super League.



A king 👑 pic.twitter.com/H0TD7Co3u9 — Victor Babatunde (@vhic_tore) April 19, 2021

Jose Mourinho’s first and final loss as the manager of Spurs was against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. pic.twitter.com/TlBljFjnBd — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) April 19, 2021

Mourinho getting fired for speaking up against the Super League lol. Glad he's out of that dead club — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) April 19, 2021

Jose Mourinho played Daniel Levy.



He knew he will get the sack at the end of the season.



He capitalised on the European Super League news to force the hands of Daniel Levy. pic.twitter.com/kNCWum7Kre — Akinpelumi Akinboye (@theakinakinboye) April 19, 2021

Super league, Mourinho, Tottenham 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️



Football in the last 24hours: pic.twitter.com/FPw6RoJN8Y — Like 💣Mike🐺 (@zion_trybe) April 19, 2021

They don sack Mourinho 😹 — Duns. (@LifeOfAdunni) April 19, 2021

BREAKING: Security agents seen whisking Jose Mourinho out of Tottenham stadium.



Watch this space for more updates. pic.twitter.com/gejKEX5PlN — Edwin (@Edwyeen) April 19, 2021

Maybe Spurs were using Mourinho to lobby to get into the Super League. Their PowerPoint presentation likely contains a "Big stadium, Big coach" slide — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) April 18, 2021

What Next for the Special One???



Looks like Football has finally left Jose Mourinho. 💔💔💔😔 — IbkSports (@IbkSports) April 19, 2021

Am not a fan of Jose Mourinho but I appreciate all his contribution to football. Any coach can be sack it a norms in employer-employee relationship.



Some reason d EPL got more attention was Jose Mourinho post & pre match conference and on d field activities. pic.twitter.com/wOl4YbQAwj — Slimmy-D NosaDGreat🤡 (@nosa_abbot) April 19, 2021

Jose Mourinho wins wherever he goes pic.twitter.com/Tj7xj0rkI7 — Okhuosi Larry Eghosa (@larryeghosa) April 19, 2021

Jose Mourinho first interview after the sack will be like pic.twitter.com/uceRBqEdaw — Akinpelumi Akinboye (@theakinakinboye) April 19, 2021

When Paul Pogba heard about Jose Mourinho's sack



Tottenham Levy pic.twitter.com/JNcR3lqUBM — GoaldBall (@goaldbal) April 19, 2021

#Tottenham to #mourinho after refusing to support the team's decision of joining the superleague pic.twitter.com/wsQZOI9U93 — Oro_miyan🗣️ (@iam_apeiron) April 19, 2021

Dele Alli when he hears Jose Mourinho has been sacked pic.twitter.com/KP3BmWYs8Z — Wilfred Mong (@DsilentG) April 19, 2021

Daniel Levy aint joking at all.

Mourinho is jobless again. — Uncle Yinkz (@yinkuzjyde) April 19, 2021

Mourinho doesn't care about SACK LETTER



He is sure of getting a better job because of his Skillset in the coaching career



He doesn't care about other peoples' judgment.



He has been sacked by over four different clubs now yet he is making his money.



Do it. Don't be afraid — Slave Of God (@lekky_young) April 19, 2021

Believe it or not, Pogba has been instrumental to Mourinho's sack, twice lol🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — PFC SuperSub❁ (@zaGentleman) April 19, 2021

I don’t get the mourinho hate though. I mean.. man is a legend and a vibe — ⚡️Thechoco_tribe 💙 (@Debbybruno3) April 19, 2021