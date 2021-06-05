Mourinho sees Spurs failings inspiring Kane as England captain eyes Euro 2020 glory

The former Spurs boss believes an ambitious frontman will be desperate for international glory after missing out on domestic honours

Jose Mourinho was unable to help Harry Kane end his wait for major silverware at Tottenham, with the Portuguese expecting that barren run to work as added motivation for the England captain at Euro 2020.

A Portuguese tactician was relieved of his managerial duties in north London back in April, a matter of days before Spurs suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

That setback nudged Kane a little closer to the exits, with a big-money move for the 27-year-old being mooted this summer, but he does have a shot at international glory with the Three Lions before returning to any trophy quests at club level.

Mourinho has told The Sun of the pressure that has been building on Kane with club and country: "Harry is the one that has a lot on his shoulders.

"The country expects a lot from him. He expects a lot from himself.

"He’s the captain and he wants to win something.

"He’s not doing that with the club, so, of course, he’s going to try everything he can to do it with the Three Lions."

The prolific Spurs star heads into Euro 2020 on the back of another Golden Boot-winning campaign, with 33 goals hit across all competitions.

He will now take the armband with England and lead an exciting young squad into a tournament that many are expecting Gareth Southgate's side to fare admirably at.

Pressed on whether the Three Lions could go all the way and end Kane's wait for collective glory, Mourinho said: "This is a generation full of good players, even the young players.

“The squad is amazing. England has to go with everything.

"The group phase is at home; the semi-finals and final is at home.

"It has to be now, because [the World Cup] was in 1966. I think they have to push with everything."

