Real Madrid's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has made several calls on some of his players since the start of pre-season, according to a press report.

Just over a week has passed since Mourinho returned to work. The Portuguese coach, his staff and the players who missed the World Cup have gathered at Valdebebas.

The break gives the players a chance to rebuild their fitness, but it goes further than that. It also hands the coach a window to assess some of his squad, the youngsters in particular, and work out whether they can offer something worthwhile next season.

Those opening sessions were enough for Mourinho and the Real Madrid hierarchy to reach a few early conclusions.

Real Madrid have told Franco Mastantuono to move on, according to radio station "Cadena COPE" today, Wednesday.

The Argentine, who cost 60 million euros last summer, has no starting spot lined up for next season, and Real Madrid want to loan him out. Mourinho wanted to see him play before deciding, and the former River Plate man did not fully convince him. Plenty of offers are expected to arrive.

COPE also reported that Raul Asencio must leave the Santiago Bernabeu, at least on a temporary basis, with the defender outside Mourinho's plans and a new signing in that position on the way.

Gonzalo Garcia, whose future looked equally uncertain given Endrick's return, is now set to stay after catching the Portuguese coach's eye.

Dean Huijsen has pinned real hopes on this period. Leaving is off the table for the Spanish defender, but he was determined to prove his worth to Mourinho, especially after missing out on Spain's World Cup squad.

The newspaper "AS" recently reported that he is impressing everyone in training with a standout performance that has won the coach's admiration.

Cherki Fofana, the 16-year-old Spanish midfielder, is showing plenty of promise too, and Mourinho may keep him in the camp throughout the build-up to the new season.

Bit by bit, the World Cup players will return. Reputations count for nothing here. They too will have to prove themselves to Jose Mourinho.