Mourinho reveals Woodward sent him a congratulatory message after Spurs appointment

The Portuguese was surprised to hear from the Manchester United chief after returning to Premier League management with Tottenham this week

Jose Mourinho has revealed that 's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward sent a message to congratulate him on his new role at .

Last December, Woodward relieved Mourinho of his managerial duties at Old Trafford following a damaging defeat to at Anfield, bringing to an end his two-and-a-half-year reign.

The Portuguese tactician turned down a number of high-profile positions in the interim and took up a punditry role with Sky Sports for the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Mourinho finally secured a return to Premier League management on Wednesday morning, taking the top job at Spurs after Mauricio Pochettino's sacking the night before.

The former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss has been tipped to make an immediate impact in north London, despite the difficulties he faced in his last role in Manchester.

It was frequently suggested that Mourinho endured a fractious relationship with Woodward during his time at United, with his main gripe being a lack of investment in the transfer market.

However, Mourinho says that Woodward has been among a number of ex-colleagues to wish him well at Tottenham this week, much to his surprise.

"I received messages from everybody, everywhere (from my former clubs)," the 56-year-old told Sky Sports.

"Maybe I get the opportunity to apologise for not answering 500 of them that I couldn't answer. I have 700 but only had time to answer 200.

"But it was curious to see, from my last club, so many people showing me that respect, empathy and feeling. It was nice.

"All of them were special. The first one was from (United managing director) Richard Arnold. The third, fourth or fifth was Ed Woodward. And they were my bosses."

When asked whether he expects to see eye to eye with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, Mourinho added: "Yes, I think we will get on well.

"He explained to me the vision for the club and I embraced that. It was one of the most important reasons I accepted. So when I did that, it's a very good start."

Mourinho's first game in the Tottenham dugout will see him renew acquaintances with Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham, with a Premier League clash at the London Stadium scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Spurs must win to start closing the 11-point gap between themselves and fourth-placed , before switching their attention to a fixture at home to Olympiacos on Tuesday.