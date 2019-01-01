Mourinho on needing information on Wanyama and Tottenham fringe players

The midfielder was introduced toward the end of the second half to face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena

and Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama enjoyed his first minutes under Jose Mourinho when he came off the bench in their 3-1 loss to on Wednesday.

Mourinho introduced the Harambee Stars captain in the second half for Eric Dier and was Mourinho's final change at Allianz Arena as they played their final group match in the .

Mourinho defended his choice of making many changes to the team.

"It would be unfair to speak about conclusions. No conclusions, just information and that is very important for me," Mourinho told BBC Sport .

"Some of the players played their first minutes with me. Some of the players like [Juan] Foyth was the first time he played.

"It was important to collect some information, information you normally collect in the season or in pre-season. I just arrived and I need information.

"I am happy with the decisions I made, I hope our supporters understand what I did. Internally we made this decision and we think it was the best decision for the team."

Oliver Skipp and Son Heung-min were the first changes Mourinho introduced in the match before he gave Wanyama space to play in the last nine minutes of the tie.