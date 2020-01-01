‘Mourinho needs a full season before he’s judged’ – Berbatov urges patience with Spurs boss

The former Tottenham striker considers a proven winner to be “one of the best in the world” and wants him to be given time in north London

Jose Mourinho needs to have spent a full season at before he is judged, says Dimitar Berbatov, with the Portuguese requiring patience in a bid to prove that he remains “one of the best in the world”.

The former and boss took the reins of a third Premier League club in November 2019.

He was charged with the task of picking up where Mauricio Pochettino left off and getting Spurs over the line when it comes to the collection of long-awaited major silverware.

Initial struggles have been endured in that quest, with disappointing exits suffered in and competitions.

Questions have been asked of whether Mourinho, who has been successful wherever he has been, still has what it takes to compete with the coaching elite in the modern era.

Berbatov believes the 57-year-old remains a shrewd appointment for Spurs, but admits that he is going to need time and support in order to deliver on ultimate goals.

The former Tottenham striker told Betfair: “First of all, it was sad to see Mauricio Pochettino get sacked at Spurs.

“It took everyone by surprise, but then, on the other hand, it was a highlight to see the club go for Jose Mourinho and get him. I didn't expect it and it showed an intention from the club.

“Mourinho came from United and he didn't have a great end to his time there but he was still winning trophies, which is what Spurs need really bad and that was probably the main reason they went for him.

“He's a proven name and one of the best in the world in the past 15 years.

“It's still a bit too soon to judge the job he has been doing, for me he needs a full season before we start to judge the job he has done.”

Mourinho has vowed to deliver a trophy at Tottenham, with there a desire on his part to maintain a reputation that he has worked so hard to build.

He will get the next transfer window in which to bolster his ranks in north London, while the return to fitness of star performers such as Harry Kane and Heung-min Son should aid his cause considerably in 2020-21.