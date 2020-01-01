Mourinho: It's like Alderweireld scored three goals!

The Spurs manager commented on his defender who managed to get himself on the scoresheet for both sides after an eventful week

Toby Alderweireld was heavily involved as secured a dramatic victory against , so much so that his manager José Mourinho believed his defender was responsible for three of the five goals scored in the game.

The Belgian centre-back opened the scoring with an own goal, before making amends at the other end as his side moved up to fifth in the Premier League table.

On Valentine’s Day Alderweireld’s wife, Shani, gave birth to their second child, so it has been an eventful few days for the 30-year-old.

More teams

“In a funny way I'd say he's scored three goals,” quipped Mourinho.

“The own goal, his goal and then when he loses the duel with Engels. But he scored with a shot of his life with a new baby this week.”

Alderweireld has been a regular for Spurs this season, having played the full 90 minutes in 25 of the club’s 26 league games.

He was a player Mourinho was regularly linked with during his time as manager, so it’s perhaps no surprise that the Belgian has continued to play a key role in the side under the Portuguese.

“The last week has been unbelievable for me with the birth of my son but I haven't slept - I had to travel eight hours yesterday and then I made a mistake which was hard to deal with but I was happy to help the team with the goal,” Alderweireld told BBC Match of the Day.

“On pure chances, we had more open chances than them. We could have got the game finished a lot earlier. But getting a last-minute winner is not too bad.

"It's a big win for us because it's a big week. We have the and then face next weekend."

Article continues below

Premier League players have been operating in difficult weather conditions this weekend due to stormy weather and especially the troublesome high winds.

Alderweireld believed this may have played a part in his misjudgement for the own goal, but recognises his error.

“It wasn't easy,” he added. “The wind, the block and the spin, and I thought Hugo might be coming. But we have to move on and realise sometimes we make mistakes.”