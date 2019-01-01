Mourinho explains why he left Eriksen out of his first Tottenham XI against West Ham

The Dane's future with the north London club remains unclear, with the Portuguese wanting to find out if his "heart or mind" is still focused on Spurs

Jose Mourinho says he needs to gain an understanding of what is in Christian Eriksen's "mind or heart" as he left the Dane out of his first starting XI as boss.

Eriksen had been keen to leave the north London club in the summer transfer window, with the likes of and having been linked with a move.

He ultimately stayed put but found himself in and out of the team under former boss Mauricio Pochettino and now starts on the bench for what is Mourinho's first game in charge against West Ham.

"I need to understand what is in Christian's mind or heart and we have to make the right decision for the club," Mourinho explained to BT Sport before the game.

Speaking to Premier League productions, Mourinho added on the decision: "It's not just about continuity [Eriksen being out]. Continuity is very important but our future is also very important.

"But on top of that, I think Lucas and Son, Alli, Kane... they are players with a good understanding and we are going to try to find some positions and a dynamic that allows them to hurt the opposition.

"Let's see if we can do it because I like the ideas, but I like to work the ideas. Today is more about ideas than working them. Let's see if we can find happiness."

Mourinho's comments appear directly linked to Eriksen's future, with the former midfielder seemingly not part of the Portuguese's plans if he still desires to leave the club.

Dele Alli, meanwhile, has made the former Manchester United manager's starting XI along with Lucas Moura but Moussa Sissoko, who had started all 12 of Spurs' Premier League games this season, is perhaps surprisingly named on the bench.

In total there are three changes to the Tottenham XI from Pochettino's final game in charge - a 1-1 draw with - with Giovani Lo Celso also named as part of the substitutes.

Toby Alderweireld has returned at the heart of the defence, with Eric Dier moved into midfield alongside Harry Winks, who scored his first goal in the Three Lions' 4-0 win over Kosovo during the international break.

Tottenham starting XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Winks, Dele, Lucas, Son, Kane.

Subs: Rose, Walker-Peters, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Foyth, Eriksen, Austin.

As for West Ham, Angelo Ogbonna and Andriy Yarmolenko are both brought back in by Manuel Pellegrini as the Hammers bid to end a run of seven games without a win.

West Ham starting XI: Roberto, Cresswell, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Haller.

Subs: Martin, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Sanchez, Fornals, Antonio, Ajeti.