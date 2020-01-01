Mourinho continues to torment Arsenal as Spurs clinch derby comeback win

The ex-Chelsea and Manchester United boss has never suffered home defeat to the Gunners and kept that record alive on Sunday with a thrilling victory

Jose Mourinho has had his ups and downs during his long stint in the Premier League - but the manager rarely comes unstuck when come calling.

Mourinho's hosted their north London rivals in Sunday's derby needing a positive result following dropped points against and Bournemouth in recent weeks.

And they looked set for another difficult afternoon when Alexandre Lacazette scored with a brilliant long-range effort after 16 minutes to give the visitors the lead.

Arsenal, however, had little time to enjoy their advantage, as a horrific defensive mix-up between Sead Kolasinac and David Luiz allowed Son Heung-Min to level the scoreline a matter of minutes later.

The clash was finally settled in the dying minutes thanks to Toby Alderweireld, who steered a fine header past Emiliano Martinez to give Spurs all three points and push them ahead of Arsenal in the Premier League standings.

Sunday's match was the 10th time Mourinho has hosted a Gunners side, previously taking on the Londoners with and .

During that time he has never suffered a home defeat to Arsenal, winning six and drawing four of those encounters.

Spurs were also left to celebrate the extension of their own recent superiority over their neighbours, taking their unbeaten home run in derbies to six - four wins and two draws - thanks to Sunday's victory.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were left once more to rue missed chances as they continued a depressing pattern that has haunted them all season.

The club have lost no less than 21 points slip from winning positions in the league this term, a tally surpassed only by West Ham in the entire top-flight.

Spurs' comeback win additionally underlined the Gunners' woes against the Premier League's big-hitters.

Not since victory over at the Etihad Stadium in 2015 have Arsenal managed to beat a 'big six' (a group that brings together City, , Spurs, Chelsea and Manchester United as well as the Gunners) side away from home, a drought that now spans 27 league clashes.

Mikel Arteta's men return to action on Wednesday at home to Liverpool, while Tottenham visit .