Mourinho 'asking for trouble' with negative Tottenham tactics, says Redknapp

The former Spurs star is concerned that the Portuguese manager's pragmatic approach has started to affect the confidence of his players

Jamie Redknapp says Jose Mourinho is "asking for trouble" with his negative tactics at , who have now gone four games without a win in the Premier League.

Tottenham missed the chance to move up to third in the top-flight standings after drawing 1-1 with Wolves at Molineux on Sunday night.

French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele gave Mourinho's team a surprise first minute lead with a well-struck 20-yard effort, after which they then elected to sit back rather than try and increase their advantage.

Spurs eventually paid for their reluctance to get forward as found an 86th-minute equaliser, Roman Saiss heading past Hugo Lloris after meeting a teasing Pedro Neto corner at the near post.

Tottenham have not won a match since beating on December 6. They have fallen to fifth in the Premier League, six points behind leaders .

Redknapp thinks Mourinho may have unwittingly created a confidence issue in the dressing room by continuing to favour efficiency over expression, with the Lilywhites now a shadow of the free-scoring team they were in the opening few weeks of the season.

“I think the disappointment is they had it in their hands," the former Spurs midfielder told Sky Sports. “If you’re going to keep sitting back, you’re asking for trouble.

“This is not a one-off - there are many games where this has happened, so it’s becoming a pattern. The more often it happens, the more negative the players get.

“They start to think ‘it will happen again’. It transmits to the brain and it’s a major problem for Jose right now.”

Mourinho admitted that his side's failure to build on their advantage led to Wolves' late fightback at the weekend, as he told reporters post-match: “One point against Wolves wouldn’t normally be a bad result as they are a strong opponent, but scoring a goal in the first minute and having control of the game and 89 minutes to score more goals is frustrating.”

After Wolves, Spurs' final match of 2020 is their London derby clash with this week. They will then look ahead to another home fixture against on January 2.