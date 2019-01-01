Mount Kenya United to open National Super League season against Bidco United
Mount Kenya United will start the 2019/20 National Super League (NSL) campaign with a tie against Bidco United at Thika Stadium.
Mount Kenya United dropped into the National Super League after three seasons in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).
Vihiga United who also dropped to the second-tier will start their season with a clash against Migori Youth at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega county.
The new season starts on September 1 with debutants Administration Police Bomet facing Kenya Police at Karuturi Grounds in Naivasha. The debutants earned their promotion after beating Ligi Ndogo in the promotion play-offs.
Other newbies Murang'a Seals will face Nairobi side Kibera Black Stars while Vihiga Bullets will come up against Talanta at Camp Toyoyo.
10 opening fixtures in full : Ushuru v St Joseph Youth (Ruaraka grounds), Kenya Police v Administration Police Bomet (Karuturi grounds), Modern Coast Rangers v Administration Police (Serani grounds), Eldoret Youth v Nairobi Stima (Eldoret Showgrounds), Muranga Seal v Kibera Black Stars (Thika Stadium),
Coast Stima v Fortune Sacco (Mbaraki Sports ground), Nairobi City Stars v Shabana FC (Hope Centre), Bidco United v Mount Kenya United (Thika Stadium), Talanta v Vihiga Bullets (Camp Toyoyo), Vihiga United v Migori Youth (Mumias Sports Complex).