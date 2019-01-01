Mount Kenya United to open National Super League season against Bidco United

Mount United will start the 2019/20 National Super League (NSL) campaign with a tie against Bidco United at Thika Stadium.

dropped into the National Super League after three seasons in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

who also dropped to the second-tier will start their season with a clash against Migori Youth at Mumias Sports Complex in Kakamega county.

The new season starts on September 1 with debutants Administration Police Bomet facing Kenya Police at Karuturi Grounds in Naivasha. The debutants earned their promotion after beating Ligi Ndogo in the promotion play-offs.

Other newbies Murang'a Seals will face Nairobi side Kibera Black Stars while Vihiga Bullets will come up against Talanta at Camp Toyoyo.

10 opening fixtures in full : Ushuru v St Joseph Youth (Ruaraka grounds), Kenya Police v Administration Police Bomet (Karuturi grounds), Modern Coast v Administration Police (Serani grounds), Eldoret Youth v Nairobi Stima (Eldoret Showgrounds), Muranga Seal v Kibera Black Stars (Thika Stadium),

Coast Stima v Fortune Sacco (Mbaraki Sports ground), Nairobi City Stars v Shabana FC (Hope Centre), Bidco United v Mount Kenya United (Thika Stadium), Talanta v Vihiga Bullets (Camp Toyoyo), Vihiga United v Migori Youth (Mumias Sports Complex).