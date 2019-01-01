Mount Kenya United relegated to the NSL after losing to Sony Sugar

Struggling MKU will now play in the lower league after losing to the Sugar Millers

Mount United have been relegated to the National Super League (NSL) after falling 3-1 to on Saturday.

The Melis Medo led side needed a win against the Sugar Millers to keep their slim hopes of playing in the top tier next season, but two goals from Derrick Otanga, and one from Solomon Omollo, were enough to seal their fate.

Mount Kenya are on 18 points, and the best they can do, if they manage to win their remaining three games, is finish 17th with 27 points.

MKU were promoted to the top tier alongside , and three seasons ago.

Article continues below

The team has endured financial difficulties and last season there was a glimmer of hope when businessman Francis Murethi bought the team.

However, the players have endured a torrid time, having not been paid since December last year, a factor that contributed to their fall.

They also became the first team to hand a walkover twice – against and – in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).