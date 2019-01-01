Mount Kenya United players want head coach Melis Medo out

The club failed to travel and play on Thursday, thus handing Gor Mahia a first Kenya Premier League walkover

The majority of Mount United players no longer have trust in their head coach Melis Medo.

In an exclusive interview with Goal, one of the senior players who requested anonymity, revealed that the players are aware that Medo has been paid his salary while the they have gone without pay since December..

The unnamed player added that they are tired of the hypocrisy exhibited by their coach, whom they say has lost the faith of the dressing room.

“Let him go back to his country, we are tired of him now and we no longer want him here. We know that he has been drawing his monthly salaries at the end of every month but pretends that he does not get paid. We are tired of him,” the player said.

Medo is also accused of using vulgar language when dealing with his players, and that has isolated him further from the squad.

“Of late he has been abusing us frequently and even using distasteful language when he is addressing us. We are simply tired. The club has got a big problem to deal with,” the played continued.

handed Gor Mahia a first Kenyan Premier League walkover when they failed to travel to Machakos to honour their Thursday tie.

As a result, have been awarded three points and two goals following the walkover.

On Sunday, MKU are expected to travel to Kericho for a match against Zoo FC.