Mount Kenya United players lose trust in coach Medo and threaten more walkovers

Mount Kenya United have to play four more Kenyan Premier League matches in May

Mount United players are pondering whether to hand AFC a walkover, should the club management fail to pay them their pending salaries.

A close source within the club has revealed to Goal that the mistrust between the playing unit, head coach Melis Medo and the club owner Francis Mureithi has reached boiling point. If an immediate solution is not found, the players are ready to down tools until the end.

The source who spoke exclusively to Goal pointed out that the senior players have refused to take orders from Medo.

“The players have lost total trust with the coach and they are even ready to dish out another walkover, [this time] to AFC Leopards. Players feel that the coach is well renumerated while they go for months without pay,” the source told Goal.

“Nowadays, it is the coach that is in charge of everything that has to do with money. He pays for the training ground and the equipment before matches unlike before where the money was channelled through the Team Manager,” the source added.

“In simple words, the players feel that the coach has turned into a hypocrite who enjoys monthly payment unlike the rest of the team members who are suffering."

Before skipping their match against , the players allegedly learnt that the club’s ownership was ready to have the club relegated to the National Super League.

“The recent issue that emerged and has troubled the players is that the owner wants the club relegated and the players themselves are ready to give out enough walkovers that will force the Football Kenya Federation and maybe the to relegate the club further down to Division One, not even to the second tier,” he concluded.

“They (players) are ready because they are tired."

MKU are expected to face on May 15 at Kenyatta Stadium and also have matches against AFC Leopards, and before the season closes.